Deaths in Kildare-Monday, 27 January, 2020

The death has occurred of Thomas Joseph GAFFNEY

Celbridge, Kildare / Mullingar, Westmeath



GAFFNEY, Thomas Joseph (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Crookedwood, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath) January 27th, 2020 (peacefully) surrounded by his family at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of Agnes, loving father of Thomas, John and Dermot, cherished grandfather of Ruairi Thomas and father-in-law of Denise. Predeceased by his brothers Anthony and Ollie. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Pat, Eddie and Christopher, sisters Mamie and Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his son Dermot’s residence on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 8pm. Removal to Cunninghams Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Wednesday morning arriving for Funeral Service at 11.30am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery arriving at approximately 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of John Treacy

Coolree, Robertstown, Kildare



Treacy, John, Coolree, Robertstown, Co. Kildare and late of Stockport, Greater Manchester, England, January 24th 2020, peacefully, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sandra, sons Blaine and Evan, Blaine's partner Juuli, brother Bill, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, grandnephew, grandnieces, relatives and friends, especially his Kynog Utd. football family.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 4-8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous, for 11am funeral Mass, followed by private cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Goretti BYRNE (née Woodbyrne)

Clane, Kildare / Walkinstown, Dublin



Byrne (nee Woodbyrne), Goretti, Clane, Co. Kildare and late of Walkinstown, Dublin 12, January 26th 2020, peacefully at Naas Hospital, after a short illness. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, sons Keith, Stephen and Paul, daughter Laura, daughters in law Vicki and Sarah, grandchildren Alexander, Sophia, Harry and Ellie, sister Hilda, brother Paul, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Tuesday from 4-8pm. Removal on Wednesday from her residence to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 10.30am funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society. House private on Wednesday morning please.

The death has occurred of John (Brendan) CONNOLLY

Caragh, Kildare



Connolly, John (Brendan), Caragh, Co. Kildare, January 26th 2020, peacefully at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by his much loved wife Maura, sons Aaron and Jason, Jason's partner Nicky, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Tuesday from 3 o'clock, with prayers at 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday at 12.30 o'clock to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Caragh for 1 o'clock funeral Mass, followed by burial in Caragh Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Joe (Joseph) Hanlon

Tipperkevin, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Hanlon Joe (Joseph), Tipperkevin, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. January 25th 2020. In the care of the Staff of Craddock House Nursing Home. Predeceased by his brother Tom, sister Mary (Kelly) and sister in law Mary. Will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

May Joe Rest In Peace

Reposing at Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas, on Monday from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace, arriving for 11.00am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Anne Harney (née Dowling)

Furryhill, Rathmore, Kildare



Harney (Née Dowling) Anne, Furryhill, Rathmore, Co. Kildare. January 26th 2020. Loving wife of Michael and loving mother of David, Emma, Niamh and the late Niall and John. Will be dearly missed by her family, son in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sister, brother in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Anne Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home, W91WK5K, on Tuesday from 2.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of St. Laurence O’Toole, Kilteel, arriving for 11.00 am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Burgage Cemetery, Blessington. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Brigid’s Hospice. Donation box at the church.