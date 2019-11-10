Deaths in Kildare-Sunday, 10 November, 2019

The death has occurred of Patsy (Patrick) Clarke

Avondale Drive, Kilcullen, Kildare



Patsy (Patrick) Clarke, Avondale Drive, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare, November 9th 2019, peacefully, at Naas Hospital, surrounded by his loving family after a short illness. Sadly missed by Bernie and his loving son John, daughters Suzanne and Vanessa, his mother Madge, his brothers Barry, Brian, Gerry and Vivian, sisters Anita, Loretta and Joan, sons-in-law David and Noel, daughter-in-law Charlene, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his eight grandsons, his two granddaughters, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Monday 11th with prayers at 8pm. Removal from there on Tuesday morning at 9.30am to The Church of The Sacred Heart and St Brigid, Kilcullen, arriving for 10.00am requiem Mass. Funeral thereafter to Newlands Cross Crematorium, arriving for 12.30pm service.

House private on Tuesday morning. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Naas Hospital. Donation box in church.

May Patsy Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) DOWLING

Hillcrest, Kilcullen, Kildare



DOWLING Patrick (Pat), (Hillcrest, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare) - 10th November 2019 (peacefully) at the Beacon Hospital, Dublin. Sadly missed by his wife Maria, daughter Elaine, sons Patrick and Emmett, daughters-in-law Carol and Jennifer, son-in-law Noel, brother Tommy, sisters Carmel and Finny, grandchildren Bronagh, Odhran, Emily, Niall, Rhona, Lily, Patrick & David, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Pat Rest in Peace

Removal from his residence on Tuesday morning at 11.30 o'clock to arrive at the Church of the Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen for 12 o'clock Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Brigid's Cemetery, Kilcullen.

House strictly private please.

The death has occurred of Mary Fogarty (née Burke)

Kilgowan, Dunlavin, Kildare



Mary Fogarty nee Burke, Kilgowan, Dunlavin, Co. Kildare. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff and Friends of Naas Hospital. Predeceased by her husband John, daughter Eileen, son Mike and grandson Enda. Deeply regretted by her loving family Breda, Mary, Sean, Phil, Josie, Margo and Ann, sister Jose, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Doyles Funeral Home Ballymount (W91 RX37) on Sunday (10th) from 4pm until the conclusiom of prayers which begin at 7pm. Removal on Monday (11th) morning at 10:30am to St Joseph's Church, Gormanstown, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Friends of Naas Hospital and The Peter McVerry Trust, Newbridge. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie) Dane (née Cross)

Huddersfield, England and, Robertstown, Kildare



Formerly of Robertstown, Co. Kildare.

Daughter of the late Tosh and Lizzie and sister of the late Bridget, Marcella and Tommy.

Peacefully after a long illness at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary surrounded by her devoted husband Jimmy and much loved son James. Dearly loved sister of Betty, Anne, Teresa, Mary, Christine, Patricia, Liam and Gaby. A much loved sister-in-law, aunty, great aunty, great great aunty.

May Maggie Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, Allenwood from 4o'clock on Monday (November 11th) with rosary at 8o'clock. Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Allen for Requiem Mass at 11o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.