Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, July 31, 2019

George Dempsey – Celbridge

July 30 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Beloved husband of the late Maude and dear father of Francis (Frank); George will be sadly missed by his loving son, sister Judy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Rd., Celbridge on Friday evening (August 2nd) between 5 o’c and 7 o’c. Removal on Saturday morning (August 3rd) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

Joan Keogh (née Walsh) – Maynooth

July 28 2019, peacefully at home, devoted wife of Raymond and loving mother of Jonathan, Sarah, Rachel, Simon and Dominic. Removal on Wednesday evening to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10am. There will be parking provided in the school opposite St. Mary's Church, Maynooth.

John (Johnny) McEvoy – Clogherinkoe / Enfield, Meath

July 30 2019, peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Michael and John, daughters Marie, Christine, Teresa, Ann, Patricia, Janet and Julie, brother Paddy, sisters Tess, Josie, Patty and Kitty, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Johnny will be reposing at his family home on Wednesday from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursaday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clogherinkoe (W91 HK33) for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Broadford Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Mary Reid – Athy / Clondalkin, Dublin

July 28 2019, peacefully at Naas Hospital in the presence of her sons Paul and Gerry. She will sadly missed by her sons Paul and Gerry, her sisters Chris, Pauline and Annette, extended family, neighbours and friends. Mary will repose at her home in Clondalkin on Wednesday 31st July from 4 pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday 1st August to the Church of St Peter the Apostle, Clondalkin for 10am Requiem Mass. Followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery.