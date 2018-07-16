Deaths in Kildare - Monday, July 16, 2018

John Duffy – Beaufield Close, Maynooth

July 14 2018, peacefully at TLC nursing home, Maynooth, beloved husband of the late Margaret, deeply regretted by his loving sons David and Michael, daughter Sue Anne, brother, sisters, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's funeral home, Prosperous, on Tuesday (July 17) from 12pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday (July 18) at 10:30am to Rathcoffey Church arriving for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mount Jerome Cemetery.