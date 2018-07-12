Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, July 12, 2018

Carmel Flanagan (née Tyrrell) – Cloonbonive, Dromahair, Leitrim / Donadea

July 11 2018, The peaceful death has occurred at St. Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair of Carmel Flanagan, Nee Tyrrell, Cloonbonive, Dromahair and formerly of Slough, England and Donadea, Co. Kildare. Pre-deceased by her husband John Joe, brothers Thomas and Micheal and sister Eileen. Sadly missed by her loving family; daughters Ann & Carmel; son John Joe; sons-in-law Tomás and Roger; sister Bernadette Tissand, U.S.A. and twin sister Teresa Sweeney, England; grand-daughters Aine, Niamh, Macey and Ella; grand-sons Michéal, T.J., Monty, Déaglán, Austin and Heston; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, grand nieces; grand nephews, great grand nephews and extended family. Reposing at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law Ann Flanagan Fallon and Tomás Fallon, Annaghgerry, Drumkeerin today, Thursday July 12, from 4.00pm. Removal on Friday, July 13, to St. Brigids Church, Drumkeerin, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 mid-day. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please, on morning of funeral. Shuttle bus will be in operation on Thursday from GAA grounds from 4.00pm until 10.00pm.

Elizabeth (Betty) Cummins (née Field) – Millfield, Ballymany, Newbridge

July 11 2018, peacefully, at Beechpark Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, sons Paul, Owen and Neil, daughter Avril, sister Sheila, brothers Tom, Seamus and Richie, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home from 4pm on Thursday, July 12, with prayers at 7pm on Thursday and Friday (July 13). Removal on Saturday at 10:30am to Cill Mhuire Church, Ballymany, Newbridge, arriving for 11am funeral Mass, followed by burial in St.Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Patrick (Paddy) Fitzgerald – Hazelhatch, Celbridge

July 10 2018 (peacefully) at the Mater Private Hospital. Beloved brother of Bridie; Paddy will be sadly missed by his loving sister, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Friday evening (July 13) between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning (July 14) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving at for Requiem Mass at 10 o’c followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations to the ISPCA. Donations boxes will be at the house and the church.

Charlie Fitzsimons – The Quays, Westport, Mayo / Kildare Town

July 9 2018, Predeceased by his parents Kevin and May and sister Imelda (Bridge Avenue, Kildare). Very deeply loved brother of Betty, Anne, Jimmy and Kieran (OFM). Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Kildare Funeral Home, Fairgreen, Kildare on Friday (July 13) from 6pm with Humanist Service beginning at 7pm. Cremation to take place in Newlands Cross Crematorium on Saturday at 11am. Family flowers only please.