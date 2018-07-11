Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Sheila Comerford (née Farrell) – Moorefield Park, Newbridge / Dunlavin, Wicklow

July 9 2018, peacefully at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Bill, sons Martin and Dermot, daughters Catherine and Paula, brother Tom, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at her son Martin's residence at Tiermoghan, Donadea, Co. Kildare (Eircode W91 HP64) on Wednesday (July 11) from 5:30pm to 9:30pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday (July 12) at 10:30am to St. Benignus Church, Staplestown arriving for 11am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in Staplestown Cemetery.

Paula Kavanagh (née Halpin) – Blackhall, Clane / Lucan

July 10 2018, peacefully. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Shay, sons Ciaran and Declan, sisters Breda, Patricia and Ann Marie, brothers Christy, Kevin and Michael, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Clane on Wednesday (July 11) from 4pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday (July 12) at 10am to Clane Parish Church arriving for 10:30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Naas Hospital.

Walter John (Jack) Stratton – Kildare / Dublin

July 9 2018, Peacefully, in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Naas General Hospital, beloved husband of the late Violet, father of the late Philip and Stephen, father-in-law of the late Diane; sadly missed by his loving daughter Jean, son-in-law Keith, grandchildren Simon, Rebecca and Gary, extended family and friends. Funeral Service on Thursday at 12.30p.m. in Rathmichael Parish Church, Shankill, Co. Dublin followed by interment in Deans Grange Cemetery. Jack's family would like to thank all the Staff at Silver Stream Nursing Home, Dunlavin for their exceptional care of Jack.