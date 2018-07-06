Deaths in Kildare - Friday, July 6, 2018

Michael Lane – Standhouse Lawns, Newbridge

July 5 2018 (peacefully) at his home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Josie, sons Robert, Nigel and Dean & Dean's partner Marisa, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Breda Fay (née Regan) – Blanchardstown, Dublin / Kildare Town

July 5 2018 (peacefully) surrounded by her family at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Cherished wife of Michael and beloved mother of Ríoch, Noel, Michelle and Deirdre. Sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, sister Maura, grandchildren Tom and Larry, daughter-in-law Sylvia, Noel’s fiancée Elisa, Michelle’s fiancé Ciarán, brothers-in-law Pat and Christy, sister-in-law Mary, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Friday evening (July 6) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Blanchardstown on Saturday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Esker Cemetery, Lucan. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Edward (Ned) Harrison – Oghill, Monasterevin

July 4 2018, Beloved husband of the late Ann and much loved father of David. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchild Katie Rose, brothers-in-law Eason and Seamus, sister-in-law Nuala, nephew Niall, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Friday (July 6) with rosary recital at 8.00pm. Removal on Saturday (July 7) at 10.15am to arrive at SS Peter & Paul’s Church for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Evan's Cemetery.

Ursula McManus (née Hickey) – Lakelands, Naas

July 4 2018, Peacefully, in the presence of her family, in the loving care of the staff at St. Vincent's Private Hospital. Sadly missed by her beloved husband Liam, sons Jim and Liam, daughters Helen and Jeanne-Marie, grandchildren Leah, Conor, Adam and Ben, brothers Kieran, Tom, John and Tim, sisters Phyl and Anne-Marie, daughters-in-law Ursula and Helen, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives and friends. Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Friday (June 6) from 3pm with removal at 6pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas at 6.30pm. Funeral on Saturday after 10am Mass to St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Declan Mullane – Hawthorn Viewv, Celbridge / Cloghroe, Cork

July 4 2018, (peacefully) following a short illness in the wonderful care of the staff of I.C.U. St. Vincent’s Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Margaret and devoted dad to Eoin and Ciara; Declan will be very greatly missed by his wife, children, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at the family home on Friday, July 6, from 5pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of St. Patrick's, Esker, Lucan on Saturday morning (July 7) arriving for 10am Funeral Mass followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St. Vincent’s Foundation (www.stvincentsfoundation.ie).