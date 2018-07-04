Deaths in Kildare - Wednesday, July 4, 2018

Martin Coffey – 33 Avondale Drive, Athy

July 3 2018, Darling husband of Maura. Loving father to Maria, Martin, Andrew, Patrick and Shane, their partners Linda, Elaine & Michael and beloved grand-father to five beautiful grand-children. Deeply regretted by his loving family , relatives, and friends. Reposing at his residence from 6pm today, Wednesday (July 4) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigneys Funeral Directors on at 1.30 pm on Thursday afternoon (July 5) to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Christopher Ewulonu – Alexandria Walk, Clane

June 24 2018, late of Nigeria. Removal From Reillys Funeral Home, The Woods, Clane on Wednesday (July 4) at 10.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11 o clock Funeral Mass. Christopher will return to his native Nigeria to be buried.

Patrick Benno Finnegan – Suncroft, Curragh

July 3 2018, Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughter Attracta, sons Pat and John, daughter-in-law Eilís, son-in-law Aidy, grandchildren Abigal, Sháuna, Leah, Ben, Rory, Lucy and Sarah Jane, his sister Agnes and brother Hillary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his loving sisters Cecila and Nuala, brothers Hugh and Damian. Reposing at his residence on Wednesday (July 4), from 3pm until the conclusion of prayers which begin at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning (July 5) at 11:30am to arrive at St Brigid's Church, Suncroft, for 12 o'clock Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery. House Private Thursday morning, please.