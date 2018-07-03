Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, July 3, 2018

Margaret Daniels (née Quinn) – River Forrest, Leixlip / Crumlin, Dublin

July 1 2018, passed peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff of Elm Hall Nursing home, Celbridge, deeply regretted by her loving sons Bracey, Derek & Simon, daughters Lesley & Dorothy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Paddy, sister Marie, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. Reposing at Elm Hall Nursing Home, Celbridge on Tuesday evening (July 3) from 6-8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (July 4) at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Flowers or donations to Variety, The Children's Charity of Ireland.

Elizabeth (Liz) Doherty (née Browne) – Barrington Court, Prosperous / Robertstown

June 29 2018, suddenly at her residence, beloved mother of the late Labhaoise, deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, daughter Maureen, son Patrick, son-in-law Chris, grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Wednesday (July 4) from 5-9pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday (July 5) at 1.30pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 2pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Eadstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Crumlin Hospital.

Mary Frances (June) Eiffe (née Kelly) – Carbury, Kildare / Leixlip, Kildare

July 2 2018 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Mount Pleasant, Nursing Home, Kilcock. Beloved wife of the late Louis and dear mother of Fergal, Aedeena and Orna. June will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, grandchildren Luke, Emma, Jenny, Daniel, Sam, Conor, Emily, Cillian and Tristan, Robert and his wife Melissa, their children Emma and Nathaniel, sons-in-law Ben and George, daughter-in-law Deborah, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Lucan on Tuesday evening (July 3) between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (July 4) to The Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by cremation in Newland’s Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Vincent De Paul.

Joan Moynihan – Kilteel, Naas / Clondalkin, Dublin

June 28 2018. Daughter of the late Daniel and Johanna and sister of Cornelius (Neily). Will be sadly missed by her neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington on Tuesday (July 3) from 4.00 to 7.00. Removal on Wednesday morning (July 4) to the Church of Our Lady of Mercy, Crosschapel arriving for 11.00 Funeral Mass followed by burial in Bodenstown Cemetery, Sallins.

Michael (Magic) O'Brien – Ryans Field & formerly of Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge

July 1 2018 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Willowbrook Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his loving family; his son Michael, daughters Jan and Julie, daughter-in-law Vivienne, sons-in-law Robert and Stephen, brother and sister, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Tuesday (July 3) from 5 o'clock with prayers at 7 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning (July 4) at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.