Deaths in Kildare - Monday, July 2, 2018

Joan Moynihan – Kilteel, Kildare

June 28 2018, Daughter of the late Daniel and Johanna and sister of Cornelius (Neily). Will be sadly missed by her neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington on Tuesday (July 3) from 4.00 to 7.00. Removal on Wednesday morning (July 4) to the Church of Our Lady of Mercy, Crosschapel arriving for 11.00 Funeral Mass followed by burial in Bodenstown Cemetery, Sallins.

King Joseph (Austin) – Meadowlands, Athboy, Meath / Leixlip / Ballyfermot, Dublin

June 30 2018, Former memeber of An Garda Síochána (Harcourt St., Dublin) Peacefully, in Knightsbridge Nursing Home, Trim. Formerly of Leixlip Co. Kildare & Bayyfermot Dublin. Predeceased by his wife Carmel and son Joseph. Joseph wil be very sadly missed by his son Ken, daughters Geraldine, Deborah and Edel, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at St. Joseph's Chapel of Rest, Old Johnstown, Navan, from 5pm to 8pm on Tuesday (June 3). Removal on Wednesday morning (June 4) at 10.30am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Johnstown, for Funerlal Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip, Co. Kildare. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Age Action Ireland.

Thomas (Tommy) Newman – Kill / Dublin 2, Dublin

July 1, 2018, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at home, Thomas (Tommy), beloved husband of Maureen; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home. Removal on Tuesday (July 3) to St Brigid’s Church, Kill arriving for 10.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St Corban’s Cemetery, Naas. House Private Please.

Eimear Scanlon (née McEvoy) – Royal Oak, Moyvalley

Funeral Arrangements Later