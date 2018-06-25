Deaths in Kildare - Monday, June 25, 2018

Breda Cotter (née McDonagh) – The Downings, Prosperous / Cork / Aran Islands, Galway

June 22 2018, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane. Beloved wife of the late Patrick, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Claire, son Kieran, son in law Jack, grandchildren Callum & Oran, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends, Funeral Mass on Monday (June 25) in Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane at 11am, followed by burial in St. Benignus' Cemetery, Staplestown.

Gwen Edgill (née Atkinson) – The Middle Gate, Garrisker, Broadford

June 17 2018, in her 93rd year. Much loved and sadly missed by her husband, Victor, daughter Gillian (Gallie), grandchildren Alasdair and Rosalind, son-in-law Roy, Alasdair's partner Shereene, family and friends. Gwen's funeral and cremation have taken place privately.

Marie Leonard (née Kelly) – Castletown, Celbridge

June 23 2018, peacefully after a short illness, deeply regretted by her loving husband Patrick, daughters Emma & Ann, sons in law Arthur & Niall, granddaughters, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth, on Monday (June 25) from 7-9pm. A private funeral service will take place on Tuesday. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. House private please.

Elizabeth (Losha) McGlynn (née McCann) – Naas / Straffan

June 23 2018, At Naas General Hospital. Wife of the late John and mother of the late Brian. Deeply regretted by her son Lawrence (Australia), daughters June (Quinn), Betty (Miley), Rose (McGarr) (Newbridge) and Veronica (Mahon) (Celbridge), daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Sunday (June 24) from 5pm with Rosary at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday morning (June 25) 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Dublin Road, Naas.