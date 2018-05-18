Deaths in Kildare - Friday, May 18, 2018

Peggy Carew (née McCormack) – Ballinagappa, Clane

May 17 2018, peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Tommy, daughters Fiona, Sinead & Eimear, sons Ruaidhri, Eoghan & Diarmuid, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. Reposing at her residence on Friday (May 18) from 3-8pm, with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Saturday (May 19) at 1.30pm to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 2pm funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus' Cemetery, Staplestown. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey.

Theresa O'Doherty (née Bartley) – The Park, Sallins Road, Naas / Mullingar, Westmeath / Dunlavin

May 16 2018, Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, daughter Fiona, sons Enda and Karl, sister Ann (McDermott), son-in-law Paul, daughters-in-law Maeve and Caroline, grandchildren Eoin, Oisín, Róisín, Clodagh, Fionn, Bláithín, Tom, Dax and Robbie, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Frank, neices, nephews, relatives and many friends. Reposing at her home on Friday (May 18) from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning (May 19) at 9.20am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice. Donation box in church.

Brendan Patrick Wynne – Naas / Dublin

May 14, 2018, (after a short illness), at Naas General Hospital, Brendan Patrick, beloved father of Pauline (deceased), Jeanette, Gaynor and Rebecca; Sadly missed by his loving daughters, sister Carmel, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Removal on Saturday (May 19) to Newlands Cross Crematorium arriving for 2.00pm Service.