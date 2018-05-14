Deaths in Kildare - Monday, May 14, 2018

Anne Cribbon (née Denehan) – Mount Prospect, Rathangan / Edenderry

May 12 2018. Anne wife of the late Jim and mother of the late David. Will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sister, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at her home on Wednesday (May 16) from 1pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning (May 17) at 10am in the Church of Assumption, Rathangan. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan. House Private Thursday Morning Please.

Elizabeth (Betty) Browne (née Dagg) – Sunbury Close, Kilcullen

May 12 2018, beloved wife of the late Jack Browne, peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey, surrounded by her loving family. She is sadly missed her son Ciarán, daughter-in-law Jane, grandchildren, sisters, extended family and wide of circle of friends. Reposing at her residence from 2pm on Monday (May 14) until the conclusion of prayers which begin at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning (May 15) at 10.30am to the Church of the Sacred Heart and St Brigid, Kilcullen, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in New Abbey Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to St Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey. Donation box in church.

Anthony (Tony) Dempsey – Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip / Clondalkin

May 11 2018, Peacefully, in the loving care of all at Ryevale Nursing Home, devoted grandfather of the late Daniel; sadly missed by his loving wife Bridget, daughters Carol and Orla, son Anthony, sons-in-law Charlie and Jimmy, daughters-in-law Christine, grandchildren Sean, Jack, Katelyn, Cían, Josh, Ryan, James and Emily, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Reyvale Nursing Home on Monday (May 14) from 6.30pm until 8.00pm with Prayers at 7.00p.m. Removal on Tuesday morning (May 15) to The Church of the Transfiguration, Bawnogue, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery.

Mary Hanlon (née Cregg) – Ballymore Eustace

In her 91st year. Passed away peacefully in the tender loving care of the staff of Craddock House Nursing Home, May 13 2018. Wife of the late Tom, devoted mother of Marion, Tony, Lilian and Margaret. Will be dearly missed by her family, sons in law Harry and Justin, grandchildren, sister Bridget, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at Craddock House Nursing Home on Monday (May 14) from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning (May 15) to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace, arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Catherine (Cissie) Hanna (née Hanley) – Ludlow St, Navan / Newbridge

Formerly of Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, May 11 2018 peacefully at the Mater Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jim, son Henry, daughters Katie and Sarah, brothers Johnny and Gerry, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Eyre Street, Newbridge, from 5pm Monday (May 14) with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning (May 15) at 10.30am to arrive at St Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Mater Hospital Dialysis Unit. Donations box in the church.

Deirdre Hetherington (née Cassidy) – Sallins Lodge, Sallins

May 12 2018, Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Vincent's Hospital, Athy. Beloved wife of Seamus, mother of Shay, Barry, Gina and Damien, deeply regretted by her sister Dolores, brother Hugh, daughters-in-law Mary, Geraldine and Faye, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Reposing at her son Shay's residence, Rahandoon, Sallins (W91P9D2) from 6pm-8pm on Monday evening (May 14). Funeral Mass at 11am on Tuesday morning (May 15) in the Church of Our Lady of the Rosary and Guardian Angels, Sallins. Cremation will take place afterwards at Newlands Cross Crematorium at 1pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to PAWS Animal Rescue, Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary.

Mick Lawlor – Highfield Estate, Newbridge

May 12 2018, Peacefully, at Saint James' Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Husband of the late Betty. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Marian, Margaret and Dolores, son Mike, grandchildren Karl, Alex, Ciaran, Sophie, Ava, Leah and Kian, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his residence from 2pm on Monday (May 14) with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday (May 15) at 12.30pm to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for requiem Mass at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.