Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, May 10, 2018

Patrick (Paddy) Brien – St. Corban`s Place, Naas

May 9 2018, Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospice. Monasterevin. Beloved father of Tommy, Michelle and John, sadly missed by his loving family, his partner Josie, John's partner Martin, sister Rosie, brothers Tommy, Jack and Joe, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Fiona, sisters-in-law Theresa and Betty, grandchildren Stephen, Alan, Megan, Hannah and Gareth, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Thursday (May 10) from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning (May 11) at 9.20am arriving at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, for Funeral Mass at 10am, followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice. Donation box in Church.

Ivan Cooke – Mullaghmoy Suncroft R56FY75, Curragh

May 8 2018, Peacefully, after a long illness. Beloved husband of Anne and dearly loved dad of David, Trevor, Alison, Alan, Jenny and Stephen. He will be sadly missed by his family, his grandchildren Ryan, Nathalie, Chloe, Lauren, Sienna and Leah, his son-in-law Shane, daughters-in-law Johana, Lynn, Maire, Kelly and Jenny's partner Chris, sister-in-law, wonderful neighbours and friends. Everyone welcome to call to his home on Thursday (May 10) from 2pm. Funeral Service on Friday (May 11) at 2.30pm in Nurney Church of Ireland Parish Church R51N624, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Tallaght Hospital.

Karen (Karie) Cooney (née Bowes) – Mulhuddart, Dublin / Leixlip

May 8 2018 (suddenly) at her home. Beloved wife of Darren, devoted mother of Hannah and Luke, daughter of Denis and Annette, sister of Denise and David and daughter-in-law of Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, brother-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Clonsilla Village on Thursday evening (May 10) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, Mulhuddart on Friday morning (May 11) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Michael Keogh – Cardenton, Athy

May 9 2018, Son of the late Mick and brother of the late Nicola. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Marie, sisters Louise and Lorraine, brother John, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at his residence from 12 noon on Thursday (May 10) with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Directors at 10.30am Friday morning (May 11) to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.

Philip (Phil) O'Donnell – St. Dominic’s Park, Newbridge

May 9 2018, Peacefully at Naas Hospital.Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, sons Barry, Philip, Eamonn and Darren, daughters Siobhan and Helen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his son Barry’s residence, Allenview Heights, Newbridge from 4pm on Thursday (May 10) and all day Friday (May 11). Rosary at 8pm on Friday. Removal Saturday morning (May 12) at 10:30am to arrive at Cill Mhuire Church, Ballymany for Requiem Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium Harolds Cross at 1:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Suncroft Lodge Nursing Home. Donations box in church.

Karen Cross (née Connolly) – Lullymore, Rathangan / Newbridge

May 8 2018, Formerly of Dara Park, Newbridge. Peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her husband Liam, son Josh, mother Emma, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennon‘s Funeral Home, Newbridge from 5pm on Thursday (May 10) with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning (May 11) at 10:15am to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the friends of Saint Brigid's Hospice, Moore Abbey. Donations box in church.