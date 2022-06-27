BREAKING: Woman accused of murdering Tallaght man who was trying to jump-start his car will go on trial in November

A trial date has been set for a woman accused of murdering a man who was trying to jump-start his car to go to work.

Mother-of-three Christina Anderson (39) will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin on November 28 this year. Mr Justice Paul McDermott fixed Ms Anderson's trial date this morning at the court.

Mr Justice McDermott said that the case should return before him for case management and updates on reports on July 22.

Ms Anderson of Brownsbarn Wood, Kingswood, Dublin 24, is charged with murdering Gareth Kelly (39), who died from stab wounds following an incident at the estate on the morning of February 25, 2020.

The father of seven from Tallaght, who lived in Clondalkin, was trying to jump-start his car to go to work.

He had stayed over with his partner in the estate in a small cul-de-sac.

At about 7am he sustained stab wounds, collapsed and died on the street between two cars.

Ms Anderson was not present in the court for today's brief hearing. The trial is expected to last two weeks.