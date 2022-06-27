Naas District Court told that Mercedes-Benz was smashed up by teenager in Newbridge, Kildare

Judge Desmond Zaidan presided over the case. Naas Courthouse. File photograph
Naas District Court was told on Thursday, June 23, that a Mercedes-Benz car was heavily damaged by a juvenile.
The court heard that the teenage boy and his brother, the latter of whom was not present in court on the day, had allegedly smashed up the car using an iron bar and a weed-cutting tool, while the car was at a filling station in Newbridge on May 24, 2021.
Garda Sergeant Brian Jacob told Judge Desmond Zaidan that gardaí are investigating the motive behind the alleged criminal damage offence, and are instigating proceedings through the High Court.
Judge Zaidan agreed to grant bail for the defendant until the case returns to the court on November 17 for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Mr Justice McDermott said that the case should return before him for case management and updates on reports on July 22. File Pic: Dublin's Central Criminal Court.
The Republic of Ireland senior women's side are in Georgia to play a crucial World Cup qualifying match on Monday. PIC: Sportsfile
The event will be a not-for-profit initiative and all monies received will be circulated back into the farming community. Pic Supplied
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.