Naas Nissan offer supports to front line staff fighting the Covid-19 spread

Naas Nissan dealership is the latest Kildare based company to offer support to our critical frontline workers.

"Thank you most sincerely," said a spokesperson for the company.

"We want to help you in a small way by keeping you and your vehicle on the road.

"Firstly, we would like to offer you 50% discount on all labour towards servicing your vehicle (any make or model) and we would also like to offer you a courtesy vehicle so you do not have to waste any time.

"The courtesy vehicle will be decontaminated after every use and will also be full of fuel so you can get to your work or go home for some much needed rest while also respecting social distancing.

"This goes for all healthcare and hospital staff, supermarket staff, pharmacy staff, ambulance staff, army,gardai and the fire brigade but not limited to these only".

PLEASE BOOK IN ADVANCE by calling 045 888 438, please confirm your place of work and bring I.D. for confirmation.

"Thank you again sincerely and please stay safe!"

Note - Please respect social distancing while on our premises, if you have to wait while your car is being serviced, then please consider a walk in the fresh air. Due to social distancing we have reduced our staff numbers, we have adjusted booking in procedures to minimise any contact, spaced waiting tables, set up of anti-bacterial station, gloves and seat covers will be used by all staff when in your vehicle. Both your key and vehicle will be decontaminated once our mechanics have finished with them!