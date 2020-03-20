Another pharmacy chain offering prescription deliveries across Co Kildare

As Coronavirus spreads across the country, more retailers are offering delivery services to their customers. In particular, pharmacists are conscious of the fears and dangers for customers and frontline staff coming into busy pharmacies.

“There are very worrying times for everyone especially with so many businesses having to close,” said Joan Kilgallen, MD of Burkes Pharmacy Group.

“It feels so strange to see all the shops closed but food retailers and pharmacies provide vital services so we need to stay open but we have strict restrictions in place to protect both the staff and customers,” she said.

Burkes Pharmacy Group is now offering a free prescription delivery service at Burkes Pharmacy Naas, Poplar Pharmacy Naas, Fairgreen Pharmacy Naas, Burkes Pharmacy Kilcullen and at their pharmacy in Ranelagh.

“All stores will open normal hours, we feel the delivery service will ease customers minds that we are here, and will continue to support the community throughout the Coronavirus Crisis,” said Ms Kilgallen.

“Pharmacy is a vital service, we could not continue to provide this service without the wonderful committed team in all of the Burke's Pharmacy Group stores. Working together we will get through this crisis Covis-19,” she concluded.

https://www.leinsterleader.ie/news/home/525374/prescription-delivery-service-across-co-kildare-during-reduced-social-interaction-period.html

Check with the pharmacy in your area, as restrictions may be in place, and they may also be providing prescription delivery. Vista pharmacy, Naas is also catering for prescription deliveries.