Prescription delivery service across Co Kildare during reduced social interaction period

Vista Allcare Pharmacy, Naas has reached out to the wider community of Co Kildare, offering a free prescription delivery service across the county.

"In light of the current Covid 19, pandemic and the government recommendation to avoid unnecessary social interaction, Vista Allcare Pharmacy Naas, would like to offer a free prescription delivery service to all the people of Co Kildare" stated Ger Roche, owner of Vista Allcare which is based on the Ballymore Road, Naas (opposite the lakes).

"Customers can fax or email their prescriptions to the pharmacy, open 8am to midnight, and these will be prepared and delivered to you within 24 hours," he added.

This, he hoped, would alleviate the stress for persons who are house bound, or have underlying health issues and fear leaving the house in case of contracting Covid-19

Original prescriptions can be collected with the delivery, payments can be made over the phone.

Phone 045 881 146 :: Fax 045 881 147 Email vista@allcarepharmacy.ie