After a sunny start rain is on the way to County Kildare

It will be sunny and wet today

Showers during the morning will become more frequent and heavier this afternoon /evening with the risk of thunder and hail also in the heaviest showers, says  Met Eireann. Brighter spells also. Highs of 12 to 17 degrees in blustery westerly winds.

The showers will become more isolated overnight with long clear spells developing. Cool with lows of 4 to 7 degrees and the westerly breeze easing off.