Athy boxer Eric Donavan to host holistic food event

Get Hooked on Health — a holistic approach to food workshop with All Ireland boxing champion Eric Donavan will be held in the library on Tuesday, February 5 at 10 am.

This is a schools only event aimed at primary and secondary students where Eric will talk to the children and young people on the importance of fitness, healthy lifestyle and positive mental health.

Eric is a five time all Ireland Boxing Champion, European Bronze Medalist, qualified counsellor and psychotherapist, RTE boxing analyst and owner of Eric Donavan’s Boxercise and Fitness.

He is an advocate of mental and physical health and wellbeing.

Eric hails from Athy and boxed for St. Michael’s Boxing Club, where he was trained by Dominic O’Rourke.

SEE ALSO: Dry and bright day for Kildare