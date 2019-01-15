A dry and bright day for Co. Kildare

A good deal of dry weather again today, according to Met Eireann with just a few patches of light rain and drizzle. It will stay mainly cloudy though. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light to moderate southwest breezes, fresh to strong in the west and northwest.

It willbe dry at first tonight but rain will spread from the northwest to all areas overnight and it will become windy as well. A clearance with scattered showers will follow later. Minimum temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees by morning. Fresh to strong southwest wind will veer westerly and moderate with the clearance.