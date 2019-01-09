Bumper lots on offer at Horse Racing Ireland charity auction with Joe Schmidt

Fancy owning a signed Lionel Messi shirt, or a Ryder Cup ‘Miracle at Medinah’ flag pin, or guaranteed tickets to next year’s All-Ireland final?

These are just some of the great lots on offer at the Horse Racing Ireland charity auction in Keadeen Hotel next week.

The racing community and the wider public have donated nearly 50 items for the special horse racing charities event with Joe Schmidt in the Keadeen Hotel on Thursday, January 17.

Irish Injured Jockeys, the Irish Horse Welfare Trust and the Drogheda Memorial Fund will together host ‘An Audience with Joe Schmidt’ at 1pm.

The full list of auction items are now available to view at www.galabid.com/racing and include a €1,000 Paddy Power bet on the winner of the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown Racecourse this February, an Irish rugby jersey signed by the 2018 winning Six Nations rugby squad, signed and framed photographs from a host of sporting and entertainment stars including Lionel Messi, Pele, Brian O’Driscoll and Ed Sheeran, VIP packages to the Punchestown and Galway festivals, a luxury stay at Kilkea Castle Hotel and Golf Resort, lifetime use of plain beige racing colours and a green set with a white cap, yard visits to Willie Mullins, Aidan O’Brien, Joseph O’Brien, Jessica Harrington, membership to the Irish National Stud Racing Club and a 2019 nomination to Tasleet who stands at Nunnery Stud in Norfolk under the management of the Shadwell Estate Company.

Other sports have answered the call with signed jerseys and hurleys from this year’s All-Ireland football and hurling finals including tickets for both finals in 2019.

There will be two separate auctions – an online auction of nearly 40 items and a ‘Top Lot’ auction featuring 12 exceptional items. Bids for the online auction are now being accepted at www.galabid.com/racing and will close on Thursday, January 17, at 6pm.

Goffs Director of Sales Nick Nugent will conduct the ‘Top Lot’ auction of 12 unique and high-value items at the lunchtime event in the Keadeen Hotel. These items can also be viewed at www.galabid.com/auction/racing.

There is limited availability for tables of 10, which include lunch, for €1,000. Please contact Donal O’Shea from the Drogheda Memorial Fund on 045 445 620 or by email: donal.oshea@ihrb.ie

Anybody who is unable to attend but wishes to make a bid on any of the top lots can also send advance bids to Donal O’Shea by 5pm on Wednesday, January 16.

All proceeds raised from the auction will be donated to the Irish Injured Jockeys, the Irish Horse Welfare Trust and the Drogheda Memorial Fund.