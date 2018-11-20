Kildare's Irish National Stud joins Tourism Ireland in sales blitz to California

The Irish National Stud and Gardens in Kildare town has made a bid for the American market with a three-day sales blitz to the United States last week.

The ‘Jump into Ireland’ (JITI) travel trade and media blitz involved 14 Irish tourism companies and seven American tour operators visiting the key Californian regions of Los Angeles, Silicon Valley and Orange County.

Their busy schedule included a B2B event in each city, showcasing their products to the American travel professionals, via a 60-minute interactive presentation on stage. It also included opportunities for networking with travel and lifestyle journalists.

“Tourism Ireland has prioritised North America, as a market which offers a strong return on investment, in terms of holiday visitors and expenditure,” said Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America.

“Our ‘Jump into Ireland’ sales blitz to Silicon Valley, Orange County and Los Angeles provided an excellent platform to kick-start our promotional effort for 2019 and to spread the word about the many great things to see and do right around Ireland. We are confident that our extensive programme of high impact campaigns and promotions, targeting Americans with the greatest potential to travel to Ireland, will deliver further growth.”

This is the last of Tourism Ireland’s ‘Jump into Ireland’ events for 2018. Previous JITI events this year have visited Boston, Chicago, Seattle, Houston, Tampa and Atlanta.