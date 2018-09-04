€30,000 worth of mobile phones taken from a shop in Newbridge

Kildare gardai are appealing for witnesses after €30,000 worth of mobile phones were raided from a shop in Newbridge on August 31 at 1am lat.

Raiders entered the shop on Edward Street via the roof of an adjoining premises and stole 35 top of the range mobile phones worth €30,000.

The CCTV footage shows a suspect dressed in all in grey.

If you have any information about this raid contact Kildare gardai on 045 527731.

