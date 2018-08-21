Award for Kildare town night club

Studio One Venue and Garden at the Silken Thomas, Kildare town claimed the accolade of being Ireland’s best late bar, at this year’s Bar of the Year awards which was held on Monday August 20, 2018 .

The awards were presented last night at a gala ceremony in Dublin, hosted by radio presenter Tom Dunne.

The Bar of the Year Awards each year recognise the excellent bars, knowledgeable staff, high quality service, and innovation in the bar trade. Now in their twelfth year, the Bar of the Year Awards are the premium awards for the licensed trade. The Bar of the Year Awards are dedicated to raising the profile of the licensed trade and reminding consumers of the excellent service and quality that exists today within the licensed trade.

Commenting on the winners, Katherine O’Riordan, Event Director said: "The judges were blown away with the standards right across the board this year. Bars throughout Ireland continue to create, innovate and up their game. From the classic Irish pub to trendy cocktail bars, the variety and quality is what makes these bars stand out above the rest. We are delighted that these awards give us the opportunity to showcase the very best bars, pubs and clubs this country has to offer”.

Reacting to winning the award, managing director of Studio One, Brian Flanagan said; “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award. In November 2017 after 12 week closure and considerable investment of time and money Studio One Venue & Garden was opened. To get these recognition from our industry peers is incredible and a great nod to our incredible team."

SEE: Studio One nod to the past