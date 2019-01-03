Meditation workshops to take place in Prosperous

Meditation workshops will take place in Prosperous on five Saturday mornings in January and February.

The workshops will take place from 10am to 12 midday, and the venue will be in Prosperous village.

The programme is a meditation (what some call contemplation) instruction workshop for beginners. The workshop design makes it suitable for those with some experience of meditation also. The workshop will include guided practice time and opportunities for questions.

You can come for all or part of the session. The session is repeated each week. All are welcome.

For more information or to confirm your interest in coming along contact John on: 087 2466892 or johnpfarrelly@gmail.com. The dates of the workshop are January 19 and 26, plus February 2, 16 and 23.

Workshops include sitting/standing meditation, plus walking meditation, both indoors and outside, where possible.