January events at the Moat Theatre, Naas and Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge

There are a number of great gigs to enjoy in Kildare this January to kick the Christmas blues.

Comedian Jason Byrne will be performing his show ‘You can come in but don’t start anything’ at the Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge on Thursday January 17, 2019 at 8pm. Tickets are €22.

Singer Jack L will also be performing at the Riverbank on Friday, January 25 at 8pm. Tickets are €25/€23. He will also be in the Moat Theatre, Naas on January 18.

Also performing in the Moat this month are comedians Neil Delamere and Eric Lalor, and Musician Sharon Shannon.

For more information on all of the above events, see the Moat and Riverbank websites.

