Five@5 - The Kildare businesses continuing to operate during lockdown
WE ARE SUPPORTING BUSINESSES ACROSS THE COUNTY WITH A NEW FIVE@5 LIST EVERY DAY
Every weekday at 5pm we'll highlight five Kildare businesses who are continuing to operate during Level 5 restrictions.
Lemongrass Fusion
Location: Abbey Street Naas, Co Kildare
Lemongrass serve up delicious Asian Fusion cuisine to go. Collections are now available. Check out their menus online to find out what's available and to order.
Click here to find us on OUR WEBSITE or FACEBOOK
Hardware Heaven
Location: Crookstown Retail Park, Ballitore, Athy Co Kildare
We are open for all your essential supplies. Restricted customer numbers for your and our safety, so some short delays might be expected.
Click here to find us on OUR WEBSITE or FACEBOOK
Kieran Moore Heating & Plumbing Ltd
Location: Allenwood, Naas
We're a name you can trust in general plumbing. To book in or for any queries please call 045 528543 or visit our website.
Click here to find us on OUR WEBSITE or FACEBOOK
Moore Builders Providers
Location: Cutlery Road Newbridge
We are open for all your building and DIY needs. Winter fuel special offers available.
Click here to find us on OUR WEBSITE or FACEBOOK
Naas Oil
Location: Naas, Co Kildare
Did you know that you can order online and save money on your heating oil bill. We are your local home heating oil specialists. "We have the fleet to deliver your heat!"
Click here to find us on OUR WEBSITE or FACEBOOK
