Kildare jobs roundup - who's hiring in the county this week?
Kildare jobs roundup - September 6, 2018
Kildare jobs roundup
Who’s hiring across County Kildare this week? Check out the Leinster Leader recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Kildare.
CQS Group is recruiting quantity surveyors.
IGSL has a vacancy for a construction plant and equipment fitter, based out of its Naas office.
All Plant Hire in Broadford requires a construction plant fitter.
Hydraulic and Pallet Truck Services Ltd is recruiting for a service engineer and a sales administrator.
The Pre-Hospital Emergency Care Council has clerical vacancies, based in Naas.
Macadam/asphalt operatives are required for laying crew.
Bernard Kavanagh & Sons Ltd are recruiting large coach school bus drivers in Kildare.
An oil tanker driver is required in the Kildare area.
Kildare County Council has a vacancy for a camping warden (permanent) and a graduate fire officer (two year contract).
For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leinster Leader - out now!
