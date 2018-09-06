Kildare jobs roundup - who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Kildare this week? Check out the Leinster Leader recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Kildare.

CQS Group is recruiting quantity surveyors.

IGSL has a vacancy for a construction plant and equipment fitter, based out of its Naas office.

All Plant Hire in Broadford requires a construction plant fitter.

Hydraulic and Pallet Truck Services Ltd is recruiting for a service engineer and a sales administrator.

The Pre-Hospital Emergency Care Council has clerical vacancies, based in Naas.

Macadam/asphalt operatives are required for laying crew.

Bernard Kavanagh & Sons Ltd are recruiting large coach school bus drivers in Kildare.

An oil tanker driver is required in the Kildare area.

Kildare County Council has a vacancy for a camping warden (permanent) and a graduate fire officer (two year contract).

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leinster Leader - out now!