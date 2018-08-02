Kildare jobs roundup: who's hiring across the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Kildare this week? Check out the Leinster Leader recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Kildare.

Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board (KWETB) has positions available for Special Needs Assistants in several of its schools throughout the county.

Enfield Broiler Breeders is looking to hire general operatives.

Aptus Broadband has an exciting field sales role available.

Monaghan Mushrooms has several vacancies available in its Carbury plant.

A medical secretary is required for a GP practice in Edenderry.

A dental nurse is required in Edenderry.

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leinster Leader - out now!