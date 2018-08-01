Kildare jobs alert: Monaghan Mushrooms in Carbury is recruiting

Monaghan Mushrooms, Europe's leading producer of fresh mushroom, is hiring for its Carbury facility.

Employing over 3,500 sta and operating from sites in Europe and North America, we are headquartered in Tyholland, Co. Monaghan. Producing, distributing, marketing and supplying fresh mushrooms to many of the world's top food retailers, our aim is to be the world's most innovative, ecient and ethical mushroom company.

We are now recruiting for the following full time, permanent positions at Carbury, Co. Kildare:

Mushroom Harvesters

Responsible for harvesting of mushrooms as per customer product requirements, while applying policies and procedures aimed to maximise the yield, optimise mushroom quality and achieve the performance targets as set by the company. This is a piece rate payment role – the more mushrooms you harvest, the more you earn. No experience required as full training will be provided.

Mushroom Harvesting Supervisor

The Harvesting Supervisor ensures that the mushrooms are harvested according to the customer and company requirements: quality, sizing, stem length, picking technique, punnet identication, punnet weight and presentation of the product. They are responsible for monitoring their house yields and managing their harvesting team: holidays, absence, performance, roster

and plan in their house. Successful candidate must have a minimum of 1 years previous harvesting experience and 1 years supervisory experience.

Operations Operatives

The Operations Operative will ensure that compost/casing is lled correctly and safely into the growing houses. They will also ensure that all houses are emptied and washed out as per specications. No experience is necessary for this role as full training will be provided.

For further information or to apply for any of the positions, please contact careers@monaghan-mushrooms.com.

Closing date for receipt of applications is Wednesday 15 August 2018.