JOBS ALERT: Mountmellick-based Powerscreen is hiring

Expanding company is looking for group financial controller to oversee all of its financial and accounting needs

New job ahead

Mountmellick-based Powerscreen is seeking to hire a Group Financial Controller.

The company, which was established in 1997, is dedicated full-time to the needs of the crushing and screening industry. 

Due to continued expansion, it is looking for a group financial controller to manage its finance and accounts, budgets and forecasting.

For more information and details of how to apply, see below.