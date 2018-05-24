Pippa O'Connor and Brian Ormond win national award for Kildare-based fashion business

Stylist Kildare businesswoman Pippa O’Connor and her husband Brian Ormond have won a National Startup Award 2018 for their company Ronnoco Style, which produces her sought-after Poco jeans.

Ronnoco Style took gold in the retail and fashion category of the awards, which took place on Thursday, May 17, in the Mansion House.

Another Kildare business, Equine MediRecord, won bronze in the Agritech category. The awards were sponsored by Bank of Ireland and Enterprise Ireland.

READ ALSO: Osprey Hotel, Naas, expansion plans get the green light

Ronnoco Style Limited has changed how Irish women shop for denim, by creating premium denim products fronted by Pippa O’Connor called Poco by Pippa.

Equine MediRecord has created the first centralised database system that is accessible to private yards, vets and regulators globally in any agricultural sector.

The awards are open to companies who have launched in the last five years.