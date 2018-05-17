Kildare jobs roundup: who's hiring in the county this week?

Who’s hiring across County Kildare this week? Check out the Leinster Leader recruitment pages for a roundup of the best jobs in Kildare.

The Vista Family Practice in Naas has vacancies for paediatric and respiratory nurses, two to three mornings per week.

The Buggy Man is looking for a HGV/van driver.

There is a vacancy for a pharmacy sales assistant, part-time or full-time, in Naas.

There is a tele-sales vacancy available for a person to work from home.

A live-in housekeeper is required for a manor house near Maynooth - the position may suit a couple, and single and joint applications will be considered.

Kildare County Council has permanent and contract executive technician posts available.

The Leinster Leader is looking for advertising sales executives, to be based in Naas.

For details on all the above positions and how to apply for the roles, see this week's Leinster Leader - out now!