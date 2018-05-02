Sponsored Content
Kildare Jobs Alert: Experienced Construction Trades urgently required
Kildare jobs alert
Spirit Hire is seeking Experienced Construction Trades
They are recruiting the following trades for vacancies in Kildare and the South County Dublin areas:
*Experienced Machine Operators (360, rubber duck, bulldozer, site dumper)
*Experienced Pipelayers
*Experienced Groundworkers
*Experienced skilled labourers
*Steel Fixers and Carpenters
*Business Development Representative
*Lorry Drivers - artic and rigid
Excellent rates of pay and long term prospects for successful candidates
Call Karen 091 771826 or email info@spirithire.ie for further details
