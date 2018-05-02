Kildare Jobs Alert: Experienced Construction Trades urgently required

Spirit Hire is seeking Experienced Construction Trades

They are recruiting the following trades for vacancies in Kildare and the South County Dublin areas:

*Experienced Machine Operators (360, rubber duck, bulldozer, site dumper)

*Experienced Pipelayers

*Experienced Groundworkers

*Experienced skilled labourers

*Steel Fixers and Carpenters

*Business Development Representative

*Lorry Drivers - artic and rigid

Excellent rates of pay and long term prospects for successful candidates



Call Karen 091 771826 or email info@spirithire.ie for further details



