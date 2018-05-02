Sponsored Content

Kildare Jobs Alert: Experienced Construction Trades urgently required

Spirit Hire is seeking Experienced Construction Trades

They are recruiting the following trades for vacancies in Kildare and the South County Dublin areas:
*Experienced Machine Operators (360, rubber duck, bulldozer, site dumper)
*Experienced Pipelayers
*Experienced Groundworkers
*Experienced skilled labourers
*Steel Fixers and Carpenters
*Business Development Representative
*Lorry Drivers - artic and rigid

Excellent rates of pay and long term prospects for successful candidates


Call Karen 091 771826 or email info@spirithire.ie for further details


 