Special trad music night in Kildare this Friday
A hundred musician expected at Kilcock GAA
File Photo
Traditional music lovers should have Kilcock in their diaries this week.
The Kildare County Board is presenting a night of music, Ceiliuradh, from 7.30pm at Kilcock GAA this Friday, November 16.
Traditional groups from Clane, Kilcock, Kilteel, Leixlip and Maynooth will take part.
SEE ALSO: St Raphael's Chapel, Celbridge, to host very special event on Swift anniversary
Spokesperson for the Kildare Comhaltas CE Board, John Fitzgerald, said there will be around on hundred musicians taking part.
Admission is free.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on