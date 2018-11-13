Special trad music night in Kildare this Friday

Traditional music lovers should have Kilcock in their diaries this week.

The Kildare County Board is presenting a night of music, Ceiliuradh, from 7.30pm at Kilcock GAA this Friday, November 16.

Traditional groups from Clane, Kilcock, Kilteel, Leixlip and Maynooth will take part.

Spokesperson for the Kildare Comhaltas CE Board, John Fitzgerald, said there will be around on hundred musicians taking part.

Admission is free.