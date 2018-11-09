St Raphael's Chapel, Celbridge, to host very special event on Swift’s Anniversary

St Raphael's Chapel, Celbridge, is to host a very special theatre event on November 30th to mark the anniversary of one of Ireland’s most famous authors.

Swift and Vanessa, is a tender and tragic love story presented by Down at Heel Productions which chronicles the intense and moving relationship between Jonathan Swift and Esther Vanhomrigh. The event is part of the Jonathan Swift festival will run from Thursday, 29 November to Sunday, 2 December. The festival includes talks, performances and exhibitions which honour the life and legacy of Jonathan Swift.

Speaking at the programme launch, in Saint Patrick’s Cathedral Dublin, festival curator Sarah Cleary said: "Honouring one of Ireland’s greatest writers and social advocates, the festival continues to celebrate Swift’s legacy in the 21st Century through a multitude of events incorporating theatre, poetry, debate, art and song”

Among the other festival highlights, the award winning New Dublin Voices choir led by conductor Bernie Sherlock will be performing a unique festive concert in Saint Patrick’s Cathedral, Dublin. Top comic Dave McSavage will hosting “Swift Laughs” a very special comedy night in Dublin’s Smock Alley Theatre and Irish Times cartoonist Martyn Turner will be exhibiting in EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum.

“Swift and Vanessa” will take place 8pm Friday, 30 November 2018 at St Raphael's Chapel, Celbridge, Kildare. Tickets are free.