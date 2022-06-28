Concert in Kildare town to raise funds as part of medical mission for Syria

A concert in Kildare town will take place to raise funds as part of medical mission for Syria.

The Syrian Refugee Crisis still remains as one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises at present.

Northern Jordan continues to host 1 million displaced individuals, including many families living in camps since 2016 or earlier.

Doors for the Medical Mission For Syria - Music For Medicine, A Midsummer Concert will open at 7:30pm.

The fundraiser consists of a two hour program in the midsummer setting of St Brigid’s Cathedral in Kildare Town.

There will be a raffle at intermission, and the program will also include a series of brief talks detailing the current circumstances in Northern Jordan, the work of Atlantic Humanitarian Relief (AHR), and the experiences of some Irish Volunteers who are travelling on the September 2022 Mission, and who have travelled previously.

The AHR, which is based in USA, has been conducting missions to the area since 2012, and its next mission will take place on September 30 this year.

A team of 80 self funding medical and humanitarian volunteers from USA and Europe is now assembling for this mission.

Featured guests will include the Gormanstown Choir, the DARA Quartet, Viola Soloist Elena Ryan and Organist Ella Fallon.

The event will take place at 8pm on Saturday, July 23.

Further information and booking via Eventbrite.

Those who wish to donate directly to the AHR can do so by clicking here.