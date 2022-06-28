This week's Kildare GAA fixtures
Tuesday June 28
2022 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 1 (all games to start at same time 8 pm)
Sarsfields V Athy, Referee: Paddy McDermott
Moorefield V Raheens, Referee:Conor Daly
Carbury V Eadestown, Referee: PJ Cummins
Clane V Naas, Referee: Killian Jones
Castledermot V Celbridge, Referee: Billy O Connell;
St. Laurence's V Confey, Referee: Niall Colgan
2022 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 2
Ballymore Eustace V Clogherinkoe 19:45, Jack O'Connell; Monasterevan V Round Towers 20:00, Alan Archbold; Kilcock V Johnstownbridge 20:00, Paul Donnelly; Kilcullen V Maynooth 20:00, A Lagrue.
2022
EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 3
Sallins V Rathangan 20:00, Matthew Redmond
Nurney V Suncroft 20:00, Henry Barrett
Caragh V Ellistown 20:00, Colm Kearney.
2022 Minor Hurling League Division 1
Éire Óg Corra Choill V Naas 18:45, Raymond Kelly
Celbridge V Maynooth 18:45, John McLoughlin.
2022 Minor Hurling League Division 2: St. Columba’s V Wolfe Tones 18:45, Tim O'Sullivan.
2022 Minor Hurling League Division 3 Section 1: St. Laurence's V Moorefield 18:45, Dermot Clancy.
2022 Minor Hurling League Division 3 Section 2: Coill Dubh V Kilcock 18:45, Liam Dolan.
2022 Div. 6 Reserve Football League Semi-Final: Celbridge V Sarsfields 20:00, Fergus Devereux.
Wednesday June 29
2022 Reserve Football League Division 2 Final: at Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Leixlip V Raheens 19:30, Jack O Connell (Winner on the day).
2022 Minor Hurling League Division 1: Éire Óg Corra Choill V Naas 18:45, Raymond Kelly.
Thursday June 30
2022 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group 2: At Athy, Castlemitchell V Rheban 20:15, Fergal Barry.
2022 UPMC Intermediate Hurling Championship: Broadford V Ardclough 19:30, Michael Behan; Coill Dubh V Maynooth 19:30, Dermot Clancy.
Friday July 1
2022 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division: St Kevin's V Rathangan 19:30, Alan Lagrue.
2022 Minor Hurling League Division 3 Section 2: Kilcock V Cappagh 19.30, Thomas Smyth
Saturday July 2
Regional Feile Taking place in Venues throughout the County.
2022 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group 1
At Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Straffan V Robertstown 20:00, Referee: TBC
2022 UPMC Senior B Hurling Championship:
At EOCC Donore, Naas V Celbridge 18:00, Referee: TBC
2022 UPMC Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Round at St Conleth's Park Newbridge, Ardclough V Maynooth 15:00, Referee: Matthew Redmond (Winner on the da Clane V Confey 16:45, Referee: Alan Lagrue (Winner on the day).
2022 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group 1
At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Grangenolvin V Kill 18:30, Ken Doyle
2022 Minor Hurling League Division 2: Broadford V St. Columba’s 19:00, Referee: John McLoughlin
Sunday July 3
2022 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 1 Semi Finals
At St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, Team 1 v Team 4 15:00, Referee: TBC (Winner on the day); Team 2 V Team 3 17:00, Referee: TBC (Winner on the day);
2022 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 2: All games to take place at same time 12 noon, Clogherinkoe V Two Mile House; Kilcullen V Kilcock; Round Towers V Ballymore Eustace; J't'bridge V Leixlip.
2022 EMS Copiers Senior Football League Division 3: All games 12 noon, Rathangan V AllenwoodSt Kevin's V Sallins; Caragh V Nurney; Ballyteague V Suncroft.
2022 Minor Hurling League Division 1: Naas V Celbridge 12:00.
2022 Minor Hurling League Division 2: Wolfe Tones V Ardclough 12:00.
2022 Minor Hurling League Division 3 Section 1: Moorefield V Two Mile House 12:00.
2022 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group 2
At Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Cappagh V Athgarvan 13:30.
2022 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group 1
At Manguard Plus Hawkfield Pitch 1, Rathcoffey V Ballykelly 15:00
Tuesday July 5
2022 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group 2: At Manguard Plus Pitch 1, Ardclough V Kildangan 19:30.
2022 Manguard Plus Minor Football League 1A: Balyna V Kilcock 18:45; Naas V Celbridge 18:45.
2022 Manguard Plus Minor Football League 1B: Athy V Sarsfields 18:45; Maynooth V Raheens 18:45.
2022 Manguard Plus Minor Football League 2A: Carbury V Clane 18:45; Eadestown V Leixlip 18:45.
2022 Manguard Plus Minor Football League 2B: O'Tooles V St. Laurence's 18:45; Milltown V Round Towers 18:45.
2022 Manguard Plus Minor Football League 3A: Newtown Gaels V Kilcullen 18:45; Confey V Sallins 18:45.
2022 Manguard Plus Minor Football League 3B: Castlemitchell V Moorefield 18:45; Rathangan V Oliver Plunkett's 18:45.
2022 Manguard Plus Minor Football League 4A: Kill V Maynooth 18:45
2022 Manguard Plus Minor Football League 4B: Aylmer Gaels V St Edwards 18:45, Referee: TBC
2022 Manguard Plus Minor Football League 5: Cappagh V Athgarvan 18:45.
Pic Supplied: John Callan, Head of Product and Client Solutions at MyHome.ie with Marcus McCormack, Managing Director DNG McCormack Properties
The late Larry (Laurence) Byrne, Sandra Gaffney (née Browne) and Sister Nóirín LONG (Ní Longaigh). May they all Rest in Peace.
The events will be hosted by WEEE Ireland with support from Kildare County Council. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.