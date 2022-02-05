Search

05 Feb 2022

Netflix drops official trailer for upcoming documentary about Kanye West

05 Feb 2022 11:29 AM

Netflix has released the official full-length trailer for its upcoming documentary about Kanye West.

The three-part series, dubbed Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, is helmed by filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah.

In the trailer Simmons says he always knew the US rapper was “destined for greatness” but reveals he had “no idea how where life would take us next”.

More than 20 years in the making, the documentary features footage of West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, shot in New York in 2002.

“When I first put the camera on this up-and-coming producer back in ‘98 I knew he was destined for greatness,” Simmons says.

“The goal was to see how far his dreams would take him but I had no idea where life would take us next.

He later adds: “It felt like the bigger Kanye got, the further we grew apart. But there was more to Kanye’s story that I needed to tell.”

The trailer shows footage and highlights from throughout West’s career, including appearances from other rappers including Jay Z.

The rapper can be heard to say that his success was “in God’s plan”.

“I just think he has me here for a reason and that I have something to say.

“There’s people that might be better programmers or better rappers. The way I think I really won is I had the heart.”

“With God’s blessing there shouldn’t be a way for me to lose,” a young West says in a clip.

Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy begins with “act one” on February 16 on Netflix.

