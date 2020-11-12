Five@5 - The Kildare businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Every weekday at 5pm we'll highlight five Kildare businesses who are continuing to operate during Level 5 restrictions.

All businesses are allowed to operate a 'click and collect' service during the latest lockdown.

Let's all support these local companies and help to #KeepKildareInBusiness

Toughers Bar and Restaurant

Location: Naas

We are open for take away service, seven days a week. Call and collect.



Call 045 432673.

Click through to find us on OUR WEBSITE or our FACEBOOK page.

Forde Superstore

Location: Mullagh, Kilcock, Co Kildare

We are open for all your fireplaces, stoves, pellet stove, furniture needs.

Find us here on FACEBOOK or on our WEBSITE









Craft Hairdressing by Nadia Kirwin

Location: Sallins, Co Kildare

Now doing online deliveries. Vouchers also available.

Click through to find us on FACEBOOK

Derek Whyte Planning Consultant

Location: Newbridge

Civil engineer and building design. All types of planning applications, house design, extensions and retentions, surveying, planning appeals and objections and master planning.

Click here to find us on FACEBOOK or our WEBSITE

Kevin Cronin Electrical

Serving County Kildare.

Safe Electric registered electrical contractor.

Contact Kevin on 087 2545568 or email: kevincroninelectrical@ gmail.com