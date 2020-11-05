In association with Kildare Local Enterprise Office
Five@5 - The Kildare businesses continuing to operate during lockdown
WE ARE SUPPORTING BUSINESSES ACROSS THE COUNTY WITH A NEW FIVE@5 LIST EVERY DAY #KeepKildareInBusiness
Every weekday at 5pm we'll highlight five Kildare businesses who are continuing to operate during Level 5 restrictions.
All businesses are allowed to operate a 'click and collect' service during the latest lockdown.
Let's all support these local companies and help to #KeepKildareInBusiness
Toughers Bar and Restaurant
Location: Naas
We are open for take away service, seven days a week. Call and collect.
Call 045 432673.
Click through to find us on OUR WEBSITE or our FACEBOOK page.
Forde Superstore
Location: Mullagh, Kilcock, Co Kildare
We are open for all your fireplaces, stoves, pellet stove, furniture needs.
Find us here on FACEBOOK or on our WEBSITE
Craft Hairdressing by Nadia Kirwin
Location: Sallins, Co Kildare
Now doing online deliveries. Vouchers also available.
Click through to find us on FACEBOOK
Derek Whyte Planning Consultant
Location: Newbridge
Civil engineer and building design. All types of planning applications, house design, extensions and retentions, surveying, planning appeals and objections and master planning.
Click here to find us on FACEBOOK or our WEBSITE
Kevin Cronin Electrical
Serving County Kildare.
Safe Electric registered electrical contractor.
Contact Kevin on 087 2545568 or email: kevincroninelectrical@ gmail.com
