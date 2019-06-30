PICTURES: Famous faces at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh

A host of famous faces were at the Curragh Racecourse on Saturday, January 29, for the first Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby to be run in front of the newly-redeveloped grandstand.

Enjoying the sunshine were singer Chris De Burgh and his wife Diane, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, broadcasters Anne Doyle and Mairead Ronan, Minister of State Mary Mitchell O'Connor, golfer Des Smyth, rugby legend Phil Orr, fashionista Celia Holman Lee and style judge Lorraine Keane.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Sovereign, ridden by Padraig Beggy, was the surprise winner of the main race.

The Most Stylish Person Competition - which for the first time featured a man in the final line-up - was won by Kilkenny teacher Moira O’Toole. She wore an apple green dress with matching hat, which she made herself, and a 1950s-inspired dress was from a boutique in Kilkenny, called Mimis.

The official attendance on the day was 11,957 with the crowd enjoying the new facilities and basking in the Kildare sunshine. Colm McLoughlin, and his wife Breeda hosted 320 people