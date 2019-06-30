Newbridge's June Fest Wellness event raises €1,000 for charity

Following a successful June Fest Wellness day, a cheque for €1,000 was presented to Hope(D) by the local therapists and movement teachers who organised and participated in the event.

Pictured Above:Front Row: Terri Thorpe, Laura Moran, Tomámac Sweeney and Tara Berney. Back Row: Sharon Vogiatzi, Lidwien Vanelk, Anne Ryan, Suzanne Mauritz, Dana Janikauskiene and Anthony Flannery.Hope(D)is a mental health charity based in Newbridge.