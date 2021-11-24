PICTURES: Keith Walsh's Pure Mental at the Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge, Co Kildare

Newbridge native and presenter Keith Walsh's new stage play, Pure Mental, directed by Janet Moran, debuted at the Riverbank Arts Centre in Newbridge last Friday evening. The play is now on a nationwide tour.
PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.