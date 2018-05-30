PHOTO GALLERY: Historic Grangecon Demense and Stud on market for €15 million

The historic Grangecon Demesne and Stud has been put on the market with a price tag of €15 million.

The joint selling agents are Willie Coonan (Coonan Property), Andrew Nolan (Goffs Property) and David Ashmore (Ireland Sotheby’s International Realty.

They said this is a "historic demesne estate complete with superb equestrian facilities, an exceptional breeding record for racehorses and a charming Tudor residence."

"One of the great estates in county Wicklow with a rich and colourful history and a proven equestrian provenance, all in a highly desirable position just 32 miles south of Dublin city and about 1 hour’s drive of Dublin International airport. The charming Tudor residence is the centrepiece of the estate and enjoys a delightful position on the eastern reaches of a fertile valley glen."

SEE ALSO: St Brigid's pupils in Kildare town celebrate with John Spillane

In total, the property comprises 256 acres and lies within a valley famed for breeding Grade 1 winners. The Curragh racecourse is between 25 to 30 minutes driving distance (23.5 km), with Kilcullen less than a 20 minute drive.

Inside this impressive home, there are seven principal reception rooms, five principal bedrooms suites.

Thought to date in part to the 16th century, but largely altered following a fire in the 20th century, the current house is now manageable in scale and up-to-date, being presented in excellent condition following extensive restoration and comprehensive upgrading works in recent years.

The accommodation within the house extends to 1,199 square metres and includes a staff apartment. In all the accommodation within the estate extends to some 16,888 square feet or 1,569 square metres with a manager’s house, three lodges and a groom’s apartment augmenting the main house accommodation.

Further information from Willie Coonan, Coonan Property on 01-6286128, David Ashmore from Ireland Sotheby's International Realty on 01 905 9790, and Andrew Nolan on Goff's Property on 045 981048.

SEE ALSO: PHOTO GALLERY: Former rugby player's home overlooking Blessington Lakes for sale for €470k