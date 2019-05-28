PHOTO GALLERY: 2019 Kildare Rose selection night at the Westgrove Hotel, Clane

-
Contestants, Amy Farrell, Gillian Sheehy, Clane, overall winner, Emer Fogarty, St. Laurences, Kathryn Walsh, Naas, Kildare Rose Final 2019.
Contestants, Glenda Brady, Allenwood, Aoife Fricker, Athy, Sinéad Lawler, Kill, Joanne Byrne, Allenwood, Kildare Rose Final 2019.
Contestants, Amy Kelly, Kildare town, Clodagh Donnelly, Naas, Hayley Speight, Kilcock, Laura Coughlan, The Curragh, Kildare Rose Final 2019.
Contestants, Lauren Murray, Caragh, Bróna Dunne, Naas, Niamh Condron, Mullamast, Derya Ozdemir, Kildare Rose Final 2019.
John and Mary Fricker, and Rosemary Elgar, showing their support for Aoife Fricker, Athy, in the Kildare Rose Final 2019, in the Westgrove Hotel, Clane, Saturday night, May 25.
Jacob Creevey, Mary Roche, Aisling Creevey, Carala and John Donnelly supporting Clodagh Donnell, Naas, at the Kildare Rose Final 2019.
(seated) Deirdre Dunne, Janet and Niamh Brien, (standing) Cora Brien, Kevin and Irene Dunne, supporting Bróna Dunne, Naas.
Family and friends, including mum Marie, dad, Finbar, and brother, Stephen, supporting Gillian Sheehy, Clane.
(standing) Eve Murray, Sandra Lawler, Martin and Ann FitzGerald, Joe Warne; (seated) David Lawler, Joan and Pat FitzGerald, supporting Sinéad Lawler, Kill.
Pat and Fiona Kelly, Antoinette Lynch, Robbie Kelly, Louise Moore, supporting Amy Kelly, Kildare town.
Glenda Brady’s family, Allenwood, showing their support at the Kildare Rose Final 2019.
Chloe Condron, Nicola Martin, Jacinta Guidon supporting Niamh Condron, Mullamast
Elena Gibson, Co-ordinator of the 2019 Kildare Rose Competition with Jerry Russell, General Manager, Westgrove Hotel, Clane, hosts for the 2019 Final, Saturday night, May 25.
