PHOTO GALLERY: 2019 Kildare Rose selection night at the Westgrove Hotel, Clane

Event

Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

Our photographer Tony Keane was at the 2019 Kildare Rose selection night on Saturday, May 25 at the Westgrove Hotel, Clane.

Kilgowan's Emer Fogarty was chosen to represent Kildare at the Rose of Tralee festival this August.

SEE ALSO: REVEALED: The 2019 Kildare Rose has been crowned 