REVEALED: The 2019 Kildare Rose has been crowned

Kildare's 2019 Rose of Tralee is 24-year old Emer Fogarty, who was selected at a gala event this evening, Saturday May 25.

Emer, from Kilgowan outside Kilcullen, was chosen to represent the Lilywhite county at the selection night at the Westgrove Hotel, Clane.

Emer Fogarty is the 2019 Kildare Rose PICTURE: Sarah Peppard

Emer is a footballer with club St Laurence's, and has played at inter-county level with Kildare, winning an Intermediate Leinster and All-Ireland in 2017. She is also the sister of Kildare footballer Padraig Fogarty.

"I always thought if I was representing Kildare it would be in the white jersey, not in the white sash!", a thrilled Emer said after her name was called out.

Emer blew the audience and judges away with her rendition of The Parting Glass, dedicating it to her late father Michael, who passed away suddenly in 2016.

"I sang tonight for my dad, and for me his parting was both sorrow and joy but with life you get both and it's about embracing the joy, and tonight I'm so full of joy", she said.

Emer said a big part of entering the Rose of Tralee is to make her dad proud.

Emer has a degree in psychology from NUI Galway, and works as an organisational psychologist in Version 1. She also set up her own Yoga business called Rise Yoga.

With the new format for the 2019 Rose of Tralee International Festival, Emer is guaranteed to be on stage with Daithi O’Se Live on RTÉ Television this August.