PHOTO GALLERY: October Seis 2018 is launched in Naas

The O’Neill’s October Seis, now in its 14th year launched to a packed Town House Hotel in Naas on Friday night.

The night bopped, rocked and swayed to the talents of the many performers on the night, they included The O’Neill brothers Kevin & Martin, The Tewkesbury O’s came all the way from the UK for it! A highlight of the evening was the next generation who showed that the O’Neill musical genepool is still very strong.

These included Joe O’Neill’s grandsons Jamie & Joe and Granddaughter Ciara. Also close family friends, The O’Reilly family, The Kings and of course Amy O’Kelly whose parents, Bob and Tina are the hosts for this year’s Seis.

The Seis takes place all through the October Bank Holiday, Friday 26 and Sunday 28 in The Town House Hotel and Saturday 27th will be in Craddockstown Golf Club. Friday and Sunday will see many local talents and of course the O’Neill’s October Seis band providing the entertainment whilst Saturday night the O’Neills get to BE entertained for a change with Local Band ROSSA and CADO & The Delta Cats providing some of the entertainment.

Another key element to the weekend is the opportunity to raise funds for charity, This year the hosts have chosen, KARE Local Services who do wonderful work for adults with an intellectual and additional disabilities. The second charity to benefit will be The Irish Kidney Association Renal Transplant Support Centre in Beaumont Hospital, both have been chosen as Bob and Tina’s youngest daughter, Colleen, attends both centres.

The weekend promises to be a wonderful array of music to suit all tastes from ballads to rock and roll and Bob and Tina hope to get as many people attending the gigs.

So you heard it here first, this is one not to be missed as it will be at least another five years before the Seis will be back in Naas as it continuously travels to the hometown of the Next O’Neill host, last year it was in Manchester and next year it will be in Tewkesbury.